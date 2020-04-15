|
PRICE, Phillippa Mary (nee Nicol). Passed away 11 April 2020, aged 71 with her daughter by her side. Pip was the loved mum of Richard, Nicolette and Jessica. Cherished nana of Taylor, Emily, Isla and Indie and dearly loved sister of Andrew Peter, Diana, the late Alexandra, and her new brother Peter. A loved friend and former partner to Ian Price, and formerly the late Richard Hudson and Roderick Wormley. She will be missed deeply by family and friends and we will hold in our hearts memories of her incredible spirit. She was always the life of the party. In light of the current situation a celebration of Phillippa's life will be held at a later date. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2020