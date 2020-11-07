|
WEST, Phillip Wilton. On the 3rd November 2020, Slipped away peacefully at Lansdowne Private Hospital. Aged 70 years. Loved husband of Pauline. Loved son of Rowena and the late Graham West. Loved brother of Lindsay and Michael. Loved father of Matthew, Sam and Jason. Loved brother in law of Kevin and Dawn. Loved grandfather of Emma, Haley and Nicola. Loved uncle of Christopher, Debra, Carena and Rebecca. Loved great uncle of Carter, Emily and Alexandra. A service for Phil will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Tuesday 10th November at 11am, to be followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020