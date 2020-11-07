Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip WEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Wilton WEST

Add a Memory
Phillip Wilton WEST Notice
WEST, Phillip Wilton. On the 3rd November 2020, Slipped away peacefully at Lansdowne Private Hospital. Aged 70 years. Loved husband of Pauline. Loved son of Rowena and the late Graham West. Loved brother of Lindsay and Michael. Loved father of Matthew, Sam and Jason. Loved brother in law of Kevin and Dawn. Loved grandfather of Emma, Haley and Nicola. Loved uncle of Christopher, Debra, Carena and Rebecca. Loved great uncle of Carter, Emily and Alexandra. A service for Phil will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Tuesday 10th November at 11am, to be followed by Private Cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -