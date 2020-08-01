|
WHARTON, Phillip. Peacefully at home on his Whenuakite farm, on 31st July 2020; aged 90 years. Much loved husband and best friend of Beryl, for the past 59 years. Dearly loved Dad of Anne and the late Martin, Grant and Louise, Karen and Tony, David and Annabel. Cherished Poppa of Gary, Tony, Hayley, Simon, Claudia, Jamie, Timothy, Grace, Sophie, Jack, Rebecca, and Ben, and great-Poppa of Josh, Bowen, Olive and Harvey. A service to celebrate Phillip's life will be held at St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church, 82 Albert Street, Whitianga on Friday 7th August at 10.30am, followed by interment at the Mercury Bay Cemetery, Ferry Landing. Messages to: 441 Hot Water Beach Road, RD1, Whitianga 3591.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020