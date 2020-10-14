|
COLLINSON, Phillip Steven (Phil). It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the sudden passing of our much loved Phil on Sunday 11 October 2020; aged 24years. Much loved eldest son of Victor and Tina; and adored big brother and best mate of Brendon. Loved grandson of Nana Sandra and the late Grandad Philip; and Grandma Lynda and Grandad Norman. Cherished nephew of Steve, Megan, David; and Grant. Phil will also be greatly missed by his cousins and friends. A Service for Phil will be held in the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday the 16th of October 2020 at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020