Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
COLLINSON, Phillip Steven (Phil). It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we share the sudden passing of our much loved Phil on Sunday 11 October 2020; aged 24years. Much loved eldest son of Victor and Tina; and adored big brother and best mate of Brendon. Loved grandson of Nana Sandra and the late Grandad Philip; and Grandma Lynda and Grandad Norman. Cherished nephew of Steve, Megan, David; and Grant. Phil will also be greatly missed by his cousins and friends. A Service for Phil will be held in the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday the 16th of October 2020 at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
