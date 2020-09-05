|
CHUBB, Phillip Raymond (Phil). Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 4 September 2020, in his 90th year. Loving husband of the late Hazel. Loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Linda, the late Lynette, Warren and Janice, Joy and the late Graeme Cruickshank, Shirley and Trev Fitzgerald. Cherished Grandad of his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Te Ata and San Michele for the wonderful care given to Phil. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday 9 September at 11am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Chubb Family, c/- PO Box 137, Te Awamutu. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020