MASKELL, Phillip Neville (Phil). Born September 30, 1946. Passed away on May 20, 2019. May Almighty God have mercy on his soul. May perpetual light shine upon him. May Phillip Rest In Peace with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Mary the mother of Christ and St Joseph have Phillip in their care. Very much loved husband and best friend of Patricia. Caring stepfather of Laurence, Gregory, Richard (Dad) Brendan, Alice, Darren and Colin (Dad). Father of Angeline. Father in law of Marilyn, Lora, Bridget, Whina, Ria, Rangi and Stephen. Grandfather of Stella, Patrick, Garrett, Izaak, Jessi, Max, Cosmo, Luke, Matthew, Jamie, Nicole, Adam, Ameera, Zara, Veronica, Hinemoa, Samuel and Harrison. Great grandfather of the four little Aussies, Bailin, Wyatt, Ashton and Sloane. Youngest son of Wilfred and Alice Maskell. Appreciated and admired son in law of Cyril and Stella Drum. Brother to John and Anne, uncle to Olin. Brother in law of Laurie, friend of Christine. You will be so missed by your family dear Phil. Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019