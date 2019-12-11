|
HAM, Phillip Mervin Douglas (Sonny). Passed away peacefully on Monday 9th December 2019, aged 80 years. A dearest husband taken too soon. His fight for life and his family was strong to the very end. He was a man so full of passion to live life and live every moment with his children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. You are gone my husband, father, koro, uncle, brother and friend but you will live on forever in our hearts. Kua ngaro toku hoa rangatira toku papa, toku koro, matua keke, engari e kore e wareware koe e matou tou wairua aroha kia tatou. Kia tatou katoa. Moe mai moe mai ite aroha o tou whanau o tatou katoa. Funeral service will be held at Korohe Marae on Thursday 12th December, 11am Whakamoemiti. All communications to Ruth 0272756706. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019