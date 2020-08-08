|
COOPER, Phillip Joseph. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 5 August 2020 surrounded by his family, aged 83. Much loved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father of Sharon, Mike, Jo and their partners. Beloved Grandad of Adrian, Nick, Dani, Matt, Ravlin, Indie and Great Grandad of Ella, Cole and Kyla. We will remember and celebrate Phil's life at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna on Tuesday 11 August 2020 at 11.00am. All communication to the family of Phil Cooper c/- PO Box 33953, Takapuna, Auckland. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and to be loved in return."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020