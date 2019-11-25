Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Kingdom Hall
Hartford Avenue
Papamoa
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip MADDERN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip James Edward (Eddie) MADDERN

Add a Memory
Phillip James Edward (Eddie) MADDERN Notice
MADDERN, Phillip James Edward (Eddie). Peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 89. Very much loved husband and best friend of Joycelyn. Four days short of their 65th wedding anniversary. Adored dad of Margaret, Deborah, Phoebe and Suzanne. Much loved grandad and great grandad. Survived by his brother Bruce and sister Doris. Sleeping peacefully. Safe in Jehovah's memory. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at the Kingdom Hall, Hartford Avenue, Papamoa on Saturday November 30 at 1:30pm. Messages may be sent to the Maddern family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, Tauranga 3173.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -