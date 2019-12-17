|
PAUL, Phillip Jack (Bubba). Sadly passed away peacefully on the 15th December, 2019, at 9.35pm. Dearly loved husband of Anna Tiramate Paul (nee) McMahon. Loved Father of Elexia, Philip, Tony, Ngapou, Rophina, Jennifer and Jannard. Loved Papa, Great Papa, Great Great Papa, Brother, Uncle and Brother-in- law. Whanau and friends are invited to attend the Service which will be held at the Manaia Marae, 17 Marae Road Manaia, on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11am. "Ka nui te aroha Kia koe e te Rangatira" You will be missed dearly
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019