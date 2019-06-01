|
KELLY, Phillip Gavin. Peacefully on Friday 31st May 2019 at Redwood Resthome, Rotorua. Aged 67 Years. Dearly Loved Partner to Louise. Loved Step-Father to Melanie and Matthew, Father of Natasha; Adored Poppa to Macey. A Service for Phillip will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa on Tuesday 4th June at 1:30 PM followed by burial at The Tokoroa Lawn Cemetery. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
