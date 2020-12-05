Home

SCHMIDT, Phillip Fred (Filipo). Passed away peacefully on Thursday 3 December 2020, aged 91; with family present. Beloved husband of (Mary) Aniva. Deeply loved father and father-in-Law of Lucia, Lynda and Don, Peter and Dianne, Loretta and Ben, and the late Frederick and the late James. Treasured poppa of Shalamar and Lisa, Santana, Trent, Shannan, Cole, Damien, Zane and great poppa of Ella, Boston and Frederick. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Holy Cross Catholic Church, corner of View Road and Levelle Road, Henderson on Tuesday 8th. December 2020 at 11.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
