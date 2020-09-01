|
HOPKINS, Phillip Edward. On 22nd August 2020 passed away peacefully in Brisbane Australia. Dearly loved youngest son of Colin and Trish and brother of Stephen. Husband to Kim, loved father of Benjamyn, Talia, Hayley, Adam, Harrison, Jacob and Isabella. A private service and cremation is being held in Brisbane on Tuesday, 1st September 2020. A likeable Rogue gone from us forever. Communications to Hopkins Family, c/- Sadliers Funeral Services, 358 Thames Street, Morrinsville 3300.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 1, 2020