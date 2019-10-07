|
CRAIGHEAD, Phillip Christopher. Suddenly, 3 October 2019, aged 34. Much loved son of Ted Craighead and Denise Craighead. Cherished brother and brother in law of Danielle and Nick, Steven and Tanya, Melissa and Paul and Brittany and Cameron. Loved uncle of Brody and Leo. Rest in peace our dear Phillip. Also very much loved by his extended Ross whanau. Eileen, Rodney, Annika, Maddison, Alesha, Macie and Micah, and the late Michael Victor Ross. You will be sadly missed Phillip. Phillip will be at home, 18 Pescara Point Papakura, from Tuesday. A service will be held at Fountains Papakura at 11am Thursday 10th October.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019