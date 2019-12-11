Home

Phillip Arthur (Phil) BENJAMIN

Phillip Arthur (Phil) BENJAMIN Notice
BENJAMIN, Phillip Arthur (Phil). Peacefully in his sleep, at home on Sunday 8 December 2019 with his loving wife Carol at his side. Loving Step-Dad to Michelle and Pete. Loving son to Pat and Ron. Generous big brother to Craig, Sue and Michelle. Brother-in-law to Sue. Proud Uncle to Ben, James, Sophie, Ethan, Sam, Lucy, Tom and Rachel. Great Uncle to Abbi, Bailey and Oliver. A service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Wiri on Thursday 12 December at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
