Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Phillip Anthony (Tony) DOBSON

Phillip Anthony (Tony) DOBSON Notice
DOBSON, Phillip Anthony (Tony). Passed away peacefully at the Switzer Home on Tuesday, 17 November 2020, aged 85. Husband of Elizabeth (Liz) Dobson. Much loved father of Simon, Alison and Peter, Leigh and Paul, Jacqui and Gary, Toni and Sally. Grandfather to 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Adored brother of Jan, Loulou, Lesley, Dinah, Catherine, and Nigel. A service for Tony will be held at Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Saturday 21st November 2020 at 11am. The family wish to thank the staff at the Switzer Home for the care of Tony and in lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Parkinson's NZ Society.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
