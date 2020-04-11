|
MCNAIR, Philippa (Pip) (nee Street). Born December 15, 1968. Passed away peacefully at Te Mana Hospice on 8 April 2020, aged 51. Beloved daughter of John and Lorraine Street; devoted sister of Louise and Melanie; cherished wife and mother to Callum , Tessa and Lockie. Much loved by all she touched and will be sadly missed. May she rest in peace. Special thanks to the staff and residents of Te Mana Hospice for the love and care they provided. Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation has been held. A celebration of Pip's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome your support of the MS Society, PO Box 40524, Glenfield 0747.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020