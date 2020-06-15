Home

HARINGTON, Philippa Nancy. Passed away peacefully at the Glaisdale Rest Home in Hamilton, on Friday, 8th May 2020, aged 88. A ceremony to remember Philippa and her life is to be held in the Cathedral of St Peter Centre Hall, 51 Victoria Street, Hamilton, on Saturday the 27th June at 11.45am. No Flowers. Please make donations in her memory to Waikato Kindergarten Association at [email protected] .nz P: 07 856-4649 account number 06 0317 0541593 00. For further details contact Philip Harington 02102308134
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
