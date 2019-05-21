Home

Philippa Lee (nee Richards) (Pip) WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH, Philippa Lee (Pip) (nee Richards). Born March 05, 1946. Passed away on May 19, 2019. Daughter of Tom and Iris Richards, younger sister of Roger and Lesley. Much loved wife of Bryan, and devoted mother of Antony, Michael and Ian - mother in law of Alyson, Angela and Reema, and doting grandmother of Jeremy, Hannah, Amber, Troy, Paige and Sebastian. Special thanks to Doctors Fritha Hanning and Katie Mackie, and the staff of Canopy Cancer Care, Hibiscus Hospice staff and related service providers. She set the standards for us all to follow and brought so much joy into our lives. At Pips' request, a private family service will be held to celebrate her life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2019
