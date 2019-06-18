|
|
|
BISHOP, Philippa Barbara (nee Griffith). Passed away suddenly and un expectedly on 11th June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles Michael Bishop of Australia. Much loved only child of Henry Mostyn and Margaret Griffith. Fondly loved cousin of Keith and the late Richard Storey and Elizabeth Brocklehurst. Treasured aunt of Fraser, Scott, Edward, and Kate, Andrew and Victoria, and the late James Storey. Great aunt of Richard, Thomas, Elsie, Genevieve, and Madeleine. Funeral details to follow. All communications to PO Box 11324, Ellerslie, Auckland 1542.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 18, 2019
