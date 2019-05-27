|
LAWRENCE, Philippa Anne (Phil). Died peacefully on 23rd May 2019, at homein Waitahanui, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of Bill and mother and mother-in-law of Sue and John, Bin and Andy, Jo and Alastair, Richard and Pip. Adored grandmother of Bridget, Luce, Cec, Pip, Henry, Amy, Willie, Jess, Wills, George, Nic, Jamie, Becky and nineteen great grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life will be held at St Andrew's Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo on Wednesday 29th May at 2pm. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
