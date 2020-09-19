|
HULSE, Philip Vernon. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 11 August 2020, aged 84 years. Much loved husband of the late Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Chris, Sandra (Sandy), Derek and Leanne, Marie (nee Hulse) and Graeme Price. Adored Poppa of Sherrie, Tyler, Courtney and Amber; Ryan, Josh and Kristy; Karl, Jo and Dean and their partners. Loved "GG" to 11 great grandchildren. A memorial service for Phil will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Monday 21 September 2020. Phil's family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at Jane Mander Rest Home for their care of Phil. All communications to the "Hulse Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020