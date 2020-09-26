Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip BECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Peter BECKER

Add a Memory
Philip Peter BECKER Notice
BECKER, Philip Peter. With great sadness on the 20th September, sadly our Phil passed away unexpectedly at age 55. Much loved and cherished partner of Deb. Brother and brother-in-law of Mark and Karen, Jocelyn and Ken, Louise and Paul. Son of the late Rita and Peter Becker, father, uncle and friend to all. Phil will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. A service and celebration of Phil's life is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Monday 28 September 2020 at 10.00am. The service will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/EVoSKDV2exk In lieu of flowers a kind donation preferred to Tauranga Riding For The Disabled at www.taurangarda.co.nz Communications to the Becker family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -