|
|
|
BECKER, Philip Peter. With great sadness on the 20th September, sadly our Phil passed away unexpectedly at age 55. Much loved and cherished partner of Deb. Brother and brother-in-law of Mark and Karen, Jocelyn and Ken, Louise and Paul. Son of the late Rita and Peter Becker, father, uncle and friend to all. Phil will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. A service and celebration of Phil's life is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Monday 28 September 2020 at 10.00am. The service will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/EVoSKDV2exk In lieu of flowers a kind donation preferred to Tauranga Riding For The Disabled at www.taurangarda.co.nz Communications to the Becker family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020