KINGSLEY-JONES, Philip Michael (Phil). "To be born Welsh is to be born privileged. Not with a silver spoon in your mouth, But music in your heart and poetry in your soul." Born 28 June 1948 in Tredegar, Wales. Passed away peacefully at his home on the 15 September 2020. Adored husband of Verina, beloved father of Vikki and Kevin, Kingsley and Louisa, Rhianon and Steve and worlds best step-dad to James. Treasured grandfather of Carley and Kristian, Rhys and Lauren, Kyle and Brooke, Dorian, Cohan, Gwenlili, Harmoni, Kingsley Wayne, Kingsley Sterling,Taane Philip and idolised great grandfather of Nevaeh, Millar, Carter, Ioan, Hadley, Elys and Hensley. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at the Counties Manukau Rugby Union Navigation Homes Stadium, 21 Stadium Dr Pukekohe on Friday the 16th of October at 1pm. Gate will open at 12pm. All are welcome and please wear colour. In lieu of flowers; donations in Phil's memory would be appreciated to his favorite charity "NZ Rugby Foundation supporting NZ's Seriously Injured Rugby Players" of which he is a life member or simply support his club by purchasing a ticket for the Jonah Lomu Memorial Match Counties vs Wellington. For charity details or messages to the family please email [email protected] funerals.co.nz Waiho i te toipoto, kaua i te toiroa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020