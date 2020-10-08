|
PETRY, Philip Lawrence. Passed away suddenly at Auckland Hospital on Tuesday 6th October 2020, aged 49 years. Loved and cherished husband of Lynette. Adored Dad of Jade and Tyler. Youngest adored and spoilt brother of Warren, Sylvia, Graeme, Garry, and Michelle. Human sofa for Bobby and Porsche. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 13th October at 3.30pm followed by a private cremation. From Saturday 10th, Phil will be at his home, hanging out in his ' Man Cave' if anyone would like to pay their final respects.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020