FINLAYSON, Philip Kennedy (Pip). On October 30th 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Son of the late Rory and Jean, loved brother of Janet. Dearly loved husband of Carroll, loved and admired father and father -in-law of Adam and Julie, Sarah and Shane. Adored Poppa of Izobel and Alex, Laura and Charlie. Our Heartfelt thanks to the outstanding staff in Braemar Lodge, St Andrews Village, for their exceptional care of Pip. A family service has been held. We farewelled our farming legend. All communication C/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020