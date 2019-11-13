|
JEW, Philip Joseph (MBE). On 10 November 2019 at Auckland Hospital after long illness, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Claire for 60 years; adored father of Bernadette; Leo and Rachel; Rosemary and Kevin; and grandfather of Evelyn, Hugh and Garth; brother of the late Marie Cotter and Francis Jew. Special thanks to Theresa and the team at Ward 66, Auckland Hospital and to Rawhiti Estate for their wonderful care. A mass to celebrate Phil's life will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 19 Banff Avenue, Epsom on Saturday 16 November 2019 at 11am. Rest in peace. Aroha Funerals 09 527 0266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019