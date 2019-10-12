Home

Philip John SCOTT

SCOTT, Philip John. 1941-2019. Philip passed away peacefully at home in Mount Maunganui on Monday 7th October 2019, in the arms of his beloved wife. Adored husband and soul mate of Jean for 57 years. Dearly loved by his four girls Tracey, Sandra, Leanne and Melissa and sons in law Craig, Brent and Mark. Special poppa to Kamaea, Nicholas, Ashleigh, Ben, Samara, Madeleine and twins Shea and Stella. Great grandfather to Carlos, Tai and Indi, Mia and James, Eva and Roman. He will be missed, a life well lived. A private family funeral for Philip was held at his home overlooking the ocean he loved. All communication to the Scott family, unit 3 /45A Oceanbeach Rd Mount Maunganui.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
