SALLIS, Reverend Professor Philip John. On 8 February 2020 at home in Coromandel, at peace. Beloved husband of Kathy; cherished parent (with Patricia) of Adrian, Nigel and Matt, and step-father to Robbie and Christopher; father-in-law of Monica, Tamara, Carola and Elissa; Grandpa to Jasmin, Fleur, Isabella, Liliana, Hunter and Damian; much-loved brother of Margaret, and uncle to Vanessa and Sarah, Brent and Michael, and Sarah and Simon. Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 2pm on Tuesday 18th February at St-Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Rd, Auckland. Rosary will be held 7pm, Monday 17 February at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road Mount Eden. A memorial service and interment of ashes will take place at Christ Church, 180 Tiki Road, Coromandel, at 2pm on Saturday 22 February.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020