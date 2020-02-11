Home

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St-Mary's-in-Holy Trinity
446 Parnell Rd
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Christ Church
180 Tiki Road
Coromandel
View Map
Reverend Professor Philip John SALLIS

Reverend Professor Philip John SALLIS Notice
SALLIS, Reverend Professor Philip John. On 8 February 2020 at home in Coromandel, at peace. Beloved husband of Kathy; cherished parent (with Patricia) of Adrian, Nigel and Matt, and step-father to Robbie and Christopher; father-in-law of Monica, Tamara, Carola and Elissa; Grandpa to Jasmin, Fleur, Isabella, Liliana, Hunter and Damian; much-loved brother of Margaret, and uncle to Vanessa and Sarah, Brent and Michael, and Sarah and Simon. Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated 2pm on Tuesday 18th February at St-Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Rd, Auckland. Rosary will be held 7pm, Monday 17 February at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road Mount Eden. A memorial service and interment of ashes will take place at Christ Church, 180 Tiki Road, Coromandel, at 2pm on Saturday 22 February.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
