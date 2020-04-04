|
HARLAND, Philip John. Unexpectedly at his home in Whitianga on 2nd April, 2020. Cherished Dad of Lisa, Kylie and their partners Sean and Mike. Much loved Poppie of Joshua, Jaime, Flynn and Lily. Dearly loved son of Shirley (Nonie) and the late Merv Harland, brother and brother- in-law of Janice and Roger, and loved former husband of Lyn. Treasured memories of the good times Carol and Joan/Grandbie (Lyn's Sister and Mother). 'No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts you'll always be there'. Communications to: Lisa Harland and Kylie Pascoe, C/- 5 Mill Road, RD 2, Pukekohe 2677. Due to current government restrictions, Dad will be cremated and we will have a celebration of his life when permitted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020