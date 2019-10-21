|
RAVEN, Philip Herbert (Phil). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 19th October 2019, aged 91 years, with family at his side. Husband of Helen, the love of his life, for 66 years. Much loved Dad and father-in- law of Kevin and Debi, Sue and Maurice, Carol and Myles. Loved Grandad of Fynn, Ben and Lily; Emerson and Jade; Gina and Camele; and great Grandad of Rhianna and Brayden; Ethan; Peyton and Hunter; Seth and Julian. A service to celebrate Phil's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 23rd October at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 3/3 Liston Avenue, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2019