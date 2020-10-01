Home

Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
HANDFORTH, Reverend Father Philip Damian. Peacefully on 29 September 2020 at Mercy Parklands Private Hospital. Beloved son of the late Vera and Fred Handforth. Loved brother of Michael (Deceased) and Sheila Mary Bates. Uncle of Julie, David and their families. "A courageous battle fought to the end." A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Road, Takapuna (Entrance 10 Dominion Street) on Friday 2 October at 11.30am followed by burial at the Panmure Cemetery. The service will be live streamed. For more information email [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
