JOHNSON, Philip Grey (Johnnie). On 21 July 2020. Passed away peacefully at Fairview Care in his 100th year. Adored husband of Yoma. Dearly loved Pa of Paul and Gayle, Steve and Jonesy, Lynn and Spot. Cherished grandpa of Jason and Kirsty, James, Katie and special great grandpa of Dylan. A true gentleman, truly lovely man and a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather. Rest easy Pa. A private service has been held. Heartfelt thanks to the Fairview Care family for their love and caring of Johnnie over the past 3 1/2 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020