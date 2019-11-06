|
EDWARDS, Philip Gordon. On Friday 1st November 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, aged 91. Much loved husband of Joy (deceased) and Shirley. Loved father and father in law of Pauline and Stuart, James and Linley. Adored Poppa of Rory, Vicky, Robert, Melinda and Jeremy. Special "GG" of Joshua, Samara, Madison, Harper and Georgia. Good friend to Maryann and Brett. Gone but never forgotten. A Requiem Mass for Philip will be celebrated at St Gerard's Catholic Church, Onslow Street, Kawerau on Wednesday 6th November at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Edwards family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019