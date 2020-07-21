|
BATES, Philip Geoffrey (Batsey). Aged 78 years. Passed away on 16, July 2020 after a tragic accident. Much loved brother of Audrey, Ray, Joslyn and Larry. Husband to Valerie, Susan and Christine. Loving father to Maxine, Angela, Teena, Geoffrey, Clinton and Andrea. Loving granddad to Adam, Rebecca, Virginia (4). Great grandfather of Angel, William, Thea and Wyatt. Respected by David, Craig, Suzy and Angus. A service to celebrate Batsey's life will be held at The North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 23rd of July at 1pm. Eco Funerals Kumeu
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 21, 2020