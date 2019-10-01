|
COOKE, Philip Eric. Passed away at home on Thursday 26 September 2019, aged 83 years. Loved husband of Nancy for 52 years. Much loved Dad to Andrew and Bruce, and father in law of Adelle. Very proud Grandad to Quinn, Anastasia and Sophie. Will be sadly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Cambridge would be appreciated. A celebration of Phil's life will be held at the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Cambridge on Friday 4 October at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019