ROSSELL, Philip Emerson. On 4 October 2019, at home in Blenheim with family, in his 94th year. Loving and beloved husband of Jos and father of Mark and Susie; grandfather of Jack; Georgia and Jack. Remembered fondly by close family and friends. Cast the last fly, caught the last fish…. Messages to 6 Glenhill Drive, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Quaker meeting for Worship to celebrate Philip's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Tuesday 8 October at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Natural Burial Area of Fairhall Cemetery. A sharing of 'Philip' stories will be held at 6 Glenhill Drive Blenheim on the 28th of December at noon. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019