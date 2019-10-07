Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
03-578 2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip ROSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Emerson ROSSELL

Add a Memory
Philip Emerson ROSSELL Notice
ROSSELL, Philip Emerson. On 4 October 2019, at home in Blenheim with family, in his 94th year. Loving and beloved husband of Jos and father of Mark and Susie; grandfather of Jack; Georgia and Jack. Remembered fondly by close family and friends. Cast the last fly, caught the last fish…. Messages to 6 Glenhill Drive, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A Quaker meeting for Worship to celebrate Philip's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Tuesday 8 October at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Natural Burial Area of Fairhall Cemetery. A sharing of 'Philip' stories will be held at 6 Glenhill Drive Blenheim on the 28th of December at noon. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.