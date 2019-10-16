|
|
|
RYAN, Philip Edward (Phil). On October 14th 2019 suddenly after a short illness aged 65 years late of Brookby. Dearly loved Dad of Geoff, John and Kendall and loving Grandad to Maddie and Evie. A good keen man has left us. All are welcome to celebrate Phil's life at the Warbirds Association Hangar, Hamlin Road entrance, Ardmore Airfield on Saturday 19th October at 11.00am. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019