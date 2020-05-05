|
NORTH, Philip Edward (Phil). Died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 1 May 2020, aged 58 years. Loving husband and best friend to Maree, fantastic dad to Marion and Jared. Beloved son of Ken and Jean North, and well loved younger brother of Paul and Jackie. Will be missed by loyal pal, Remy, (dog). A family service to celebrate Phil's life will be held on Thursday 7 May at 10 am and will also be webcast due to attendance of the service being limited to 10 people per lockdown requirements. Details of the webcast together with any communications to the North family C/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland 1446. A well loved man at rest.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 5, 2020