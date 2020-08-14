|
|
|
BRINKWORTH, Philip Edward. Passed away peacefully at home on the farm in Walton, on Wednesday, 12th August 2020, 83 very busy years. Best mate, husband and friend of Lois. One and only Dad of Nigel and loved father in law of Krystle, special granddad of Leah and Glen. Dearly loved only son of the late Ted and Alice Brinkworth, and loved brother of Yvonne (deceased), Fae and their families. " Hard working hands now at rest". So many memories to cherish forever. A private service is to be held. In lieu of flowers donations to St John, Matamata, would be greatly appreciated. All communications c/- the Brinkworth family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020