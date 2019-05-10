|
ROONEY, Philip David. (Service No.Z204102). Passed away peacefully on 9th May 2019. Loved husband of the late Dorothy Patricia Rooney (nee Hollister). Wonderful step father of Raewyn, Neil, Denise, Mike, Stephen, Ross and Helen. Best grandfather to Melissa, Joshua, Israel, Desiree, Roy and Danielle, and loved great grandfather of 7 "In our hearts forever." Special thanks to the staff at Windsor Court for the love and care. A Service for Phil will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Monday, 13th May 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Rooney family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
