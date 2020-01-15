|
EYTON, Philip Charles. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 12th January 2020, aged 70. Cherished husband of Gill of 45 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Phillip, and Andrew. Loving Gramps to Holly, Sofia, Gemma, Thomas, William, Paul and Jonathan. At peace now after a brave and courageous battle. Will be forever missed and in our hearts. With thanks to Dr Gareth Rivalland, and the wonderful team at Harbour Hospice North Shore. In accordance with Phil's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial will follow at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020