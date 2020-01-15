Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip EYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Charles (Phil) EYTON

Add a Memory
Philip Charles (Phil) EYTON Notice
EYTON, Philip Charles. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 12th January 2020, aged 70. Cherished husband of Gill of 45 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Phillip, and Andrew. Loving Gramps to Holly, Sofia, Gemma, Thomas, William, Paul and Jonathan. At peace now after a brave and courageous battle. Will be forever missed and in our hearts. With thanks to Dr Gareth Rivalland, and the wonderful team at Harbour Hospice North Shore. In accordance with Phil's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial will follow at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -