WRIGLEY, Philip Arthur. Peacefully on 1st October, 2019. Much loved husband of Judy. Adored father of William. Cherished brother and brother-in law of Christine and Christopher, and Susan and Andrew. Loved Uncle of his Niece and Nephews. A service to celebrate Phillip's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa on Wednesday, 9th October 2019 followed by a private burial. All communications to "The Wrigley Family", C/- P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019