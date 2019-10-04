Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip WRIGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Arthur WRIGLEY

Add a Memory
Philip Arthur WRIGLEY Notice
WRIGLEY, Philip Arthur. Peacefully on 1st October, 2019. Much loved husband of Judy. Adored father of William. Cherished brother and brother-in law of Christine and Christopher, and Susan and Andrew. Loved Uncle of his Niece and Nephews. A service to celebrate Phillip's life will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa on Wednesday, 9th October 2019 followed by a private burial. All communications to "The Wrigley Family", C/- P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.