Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Mangonui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip LANGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Arthur LANGE

Add a Memory
Philip Arthur LANGE Notice
LANGE, Philip Arthur. Passed away on Monday 3rd August 2020 at Kaitaia Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley Joan Lange. Very much loved and respected father of sons, wives, partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steve and Maria, Mark and Sheree, Philippa, Llyal, Bailey and Kayla, Mathew. Graham, Jennifer. Campbell, Sarah and Alex, Jacquelyn, Andrew, Lennard and Freja. Ian and Sharon, Lance and Sandra, Pritrice, Raymond, Amea, Kaitlyn and Luci, Karl, Tiana, Ruby and Kalia. The late and dearly missed Len, Jalissa, Kurt and Nevaeh, Kathleen and Jade. Arthur and Dawn. Thank you to the staff at Whangarei and Kaitaia Hospital for all your care and support. A service for Philip will be held on Saturday 8th August 2020 at 2pm at St Andrews Anglican Church, Mangonui. Followed by burial at Mangonui Cemetery. "We miss you dad so much, but we take comfort that you are now at peace. Say hi to mum and Len, you all have lots to catch up on."
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -