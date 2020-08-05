|
LANGE, Philip Arthur. Passed away on Monday 3rd August 2020 at Kaitaia Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley Joan Lange. Very much loved and respected father of sons, wives, partners, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Steve and Maria, Mark and Sheree, Philippa, Llyal, Bailey and Kayla, Mathew. Graham, Jennifer. Campbell, Sarah and Alex, Jacquelyn, Andrew, Lennard and Freja. Ian and Sharon, Lance and Sandra, Pritrice, Raymond, Amea, Kaitlyn and Luci, Karl, Tiana, Ruby and Kalia. The late and dearly missed Len, Jalissa, Kurt and Nevaeh, Kathleen and Jade. Arthur and Dawn. Thank you to the staff at Whangarei and Kaitaia Hospital for all your care and support. A service for Philip will be held on Saturday 8th August 2020 at 2pm at St Andrews Anglican Church, Mangonui. Followed by burial at Mangonui Cemetery. "We miss you dad so much, but we take comfort that you are now at peace. Say hi to mum and Len, you all have lots to catch up on."
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020