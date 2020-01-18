|
|
|
BOYES, Philip Arthur (Phil). On 21st December 2019 aged 87. Loved husband of the late Jo and much loved father of Glenn. He was a lifelong cricketer and played for Manurewa Cricket Club for many years after arriving in NZ from England having also played there for teams in Southampton. In later life he became involved with Golden Oldies Cricket as both a player for Counties Crocks also in administration going on tours to Festivals in England,Canada,Australia and South Africa as well as those run here. "Cricket is for playing" as he said and watching it on TV held little interest to him. Finally dismissed after a long innings.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020