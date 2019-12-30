Home

GOODMAN, Philadelphia (Phil) (nee Duke). Passed away peacefully at Amberlea Rest Home on 27 December 2019 aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Hilary George Goodman. She was a much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of: Dawn, Greg, Libby and Dean (England), Peter and Lorelle (NZ), Jane and Allan, Leith, Kim, Grace, Elsie and Charlotte, Abigail, Yarrod, Catherine, Fletcher, Isabelle and Emmie (Australia). The loved Aunt, of Judy and John, Jenny, Geoff and Gill and families (England), Nicola and Robert, Alison, and families (Australia), Russell, Jo and family (New Zealand). An inspiration to many, she will be greatly missed but will remain in our hearts. Private cremation, no flowers or donations please.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
