MASON, Phil. Peacefully passed away on 12 June 2020. Wife of Richard and much loved mother of Siobhan and Helen. Treasured Nana of Grace, Ella, Caitlin and Joshua. Wonderful mother in law to Dan and Paul. Sister of Nuala and the late Maeve, Kieran and Desmond. Auntie to Mary Lou, Declan, Sinead, Olwyn, Alison, Barry and Nicola. Sister in law to Ann and the late Jimmy. You will be dearly missed by all your family. A funeral service will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Tuesday 16th June at 11:00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
