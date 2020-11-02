|
GARDIEN, Petrus Johannes (Peter). In loving memory of Petrus Johannes Gardien "Peter" born 2 November 1932. Peter passed away peacefully 31 October 2020, aged 88 years, surrounded by family. Cherished husband of Maria for 65 years and adored father of Edward, Robert and Jennifer. Treasured father-in- law to Fiona, Debra, Tom and Sonja. Exceptional Opa to Justin, Aaron and Cherie, Jason and Georgia, Nicolas, Stephanie, Kate, Erica, Anna and Evan and family. Beloved by family and friends in The Netherlands and Canada. "Peter was admired and respected by everyone he met, he always found the good in people, could make you laugh and never complained about anything! He had clever hands and a heart of gold". Sincere thanks to Dr Trotman and the dedicated staff of Ryman Logan Campbell Village. Please join us in celebrating Peter's life in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, corner Walter Macdonald and Picton Streets, Howick on Wednesday 4 November at 1.30pm. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pjgardien3110
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020