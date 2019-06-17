|
|
|
STEVENS, Petrus Jacobus (Peter, Piet). 27 July 1927 - 13 June 2019 (Almost 92 years). Our Dad and Poppa passed away peacefully on Thursday,June 13th, 2019 with the loving support and care of the staff at Avonlea Resthome, Taumarunui. Husband of the late Wilhelmina (Willy), Dad to Leo and Denise and Poppa to Jesse. A service to celebrate Dad's life will be held at 12pm on Wednesday 19th June at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, High Street, Taumarunui followed by interment at the Manunui Cemetery. Messages to or 1A Ngaio Crescent, Cambridge 3434 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
