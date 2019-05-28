Home

Petrus Adrianus (Piet) SMIT

SMIT, Petrus Adrianus (Piet). Passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Knox on Saturday 25 May 2019. Loving husband of the late Raewyn. Dear father of Anthony and Bronwyn, Paul and Jan, Martyn and Rian. Opa to Nick, Kate, Harry, Ella, Will and Oscar. Many thanks to the Kowhai Hub at Elizabeth Knox for their loving care. A Requiem Mass for Piet will be held at 11am on Thursday 30 May at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 19 Banff Ave, Epsom. In lieu of flowers, donations to Elizabeth Knox can be made at the service. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2019
